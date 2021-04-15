Ravencoin Price Up 18.3% This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00066970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00269443 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,560,875,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

