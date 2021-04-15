Verasity Price Up 29.8% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $167.98 million and approximately $46.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000456 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00130774 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,670,084,294 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.