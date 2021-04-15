Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

