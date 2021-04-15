Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $412.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $415.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

