Analysts Set Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) PT at $14.00

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

HMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $505.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

