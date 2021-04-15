Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $269.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $239.55 on Monday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $189.82 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.72 and a 200-day moving average of $249.65.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

