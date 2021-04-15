FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,492 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.95 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

