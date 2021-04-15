Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Lear by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 55,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $179.88 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

