Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 49 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

SHOP stock opened at $1,179.86 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.11 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,163.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,130.77. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 751.51, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

