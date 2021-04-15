Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $43.50.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.