Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $417,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 71,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average is $136.57.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

