Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE PLTR opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,152,706 shares of company stock valued at $109,594,796.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

