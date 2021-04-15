GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Announces Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Several research firms have commented on GHG. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

