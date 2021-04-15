Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

MHF stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.