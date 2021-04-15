X-CASH One Day Volume Tops $42,199.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $42,199.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,589,170,105 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

