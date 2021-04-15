NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as high as C$2.30. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 520,386 shares.

NVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a market cap of C$517.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3072926 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

