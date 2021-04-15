Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $174.07 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

