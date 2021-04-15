HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

