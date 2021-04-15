Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,985 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

