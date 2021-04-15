Golden Green Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,210 Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Super League Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGG shares. Alliance Global Partners cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group started coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

