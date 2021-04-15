Norway Savings Bank Sells 60 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

