Aggreko (LON:AGK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $654.47

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 654.47 ($8.55) and traded as high as GBX 876 ($11.44). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 872 ($11.39), with a volume of 1,379,741 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 552 ($7.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 868.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 657.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

