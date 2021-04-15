Hub Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,563 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,656% compared to the average volume of 89 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hub Group by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

