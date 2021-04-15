Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,966. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

