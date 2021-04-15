Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 36,635 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 118.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,577.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

