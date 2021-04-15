2,944 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $161.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

