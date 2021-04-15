NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NCR. Stephens lifted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

