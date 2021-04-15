CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.19.

CRWD stock opened at $208.20 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of -433.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,810,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

