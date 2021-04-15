Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

NYSE:DELL opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

