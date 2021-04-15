Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 94.55 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £136.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.88. Epwin Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.26 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.01 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

