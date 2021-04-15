Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 94.55 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £136.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.88. Epwin Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.26 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.01 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60.
About Epwin Group
