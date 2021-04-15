Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $38,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $295,803,000. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

NASDAQ ON opened at $42.10 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

