Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of PACCAR worth $41,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

