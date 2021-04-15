Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,834 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $47,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.