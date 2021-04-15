Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $124.86. The company has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

