Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

