Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

