Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $572,000 Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $192.98 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 170.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

