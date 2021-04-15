Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $450,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Separately, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $125.62 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $128.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

