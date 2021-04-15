Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,382,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 7.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $123,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $559,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $92.22.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

