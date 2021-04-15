Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,950 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 3.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $63,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after buying an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $54,001,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.98. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

