voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of voxeljet in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VJET opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. voxeljet has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

