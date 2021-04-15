Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Head to Head Analysis

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Maverix Metals and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus price target of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 32.67%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 13,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Maverix Metals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sibanye Stillwater has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and Sibanye Stillwater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 23.51 -$7.67 million $0.06 92.33 Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.89 $4.30 million $0.01 1,973.00

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Sibanye Stillwater on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc. operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

