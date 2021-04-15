Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $1.26. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 68,144 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

About Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF)

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

