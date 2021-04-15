Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 645 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 140,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $336.51 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $341.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

