WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after acquiring an additional 299,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

WEC stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

