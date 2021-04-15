First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.35.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.