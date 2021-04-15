First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.