Craig Hallum Raises The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $85.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

LOVE opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.46 million, a PE ratio of -479.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $72.33.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,342 shares of company stock worth $18,582,007. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.