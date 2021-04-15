Craig Hallum Raises The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $85.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.75.
LOVE opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.46 million, a PE ratio of -479.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $72.33.
In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,342 shares of company stock worth $18,582,007. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.