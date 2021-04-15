Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 1,912 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $144.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

