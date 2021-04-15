Gladstone Land Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,558 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,823% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

LAND opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.02 million, a PE ratio of -167.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.