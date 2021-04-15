Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 936% compared to the typical volume of 204 put options.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Avaya alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.